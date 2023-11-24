Headlines

Starfish movie review: Khushalii Kumar dives deep into ocean but can't find logic or plot in this incoherent mess

Despite earnest performances by the primary cast. Starfish ends up making a mockery of complex relationships.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Director: Akhilesh Jaiswal

Cast: Khushali Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, Tusharr Khanna

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 2 stars 

Tara Salgoankar (Khushalli Kumar), a skilled commercial diver rescues lives, cleans up oceans, and aids marine creatures. But, she is haunted by her dark past, dealing with her inner turmoil and struggling to find answers to a few unanswered questions. Does Tara get the closure she's seeking? Will Tara heal herself from the wounds of the past? These questions form the rest of the plot. 

Starfish is based on Bina Nayak's novel Starfish Pickle. The basic plot of the film is about complex relationships and how few scars in our life leave a permanent mark on our life. The premise is interesting, and the movie starts on a promising note. Sadly, what happens after the first 15 minutes tries hard to leave an impact but ends up being a mockery of complex relationships. 

First things first, the film suffers from uninteresting, engaging script and lazy screenplay. The characters and the drama around them caught my attention, but as the movie progressed, I found it a snooze fest. Despite earnest performances, and barring a few scenes, I couldn't take this movie seriously, and all I wished was for two things- intermission and the end. 

The very basic element of this film, the complexity of relationships, is handled immaturly. Yes, we do complicate our lives and get tangled with our relationship. We do find ourselves in the midst of nowhere and would feel like going away from all the shadows of our past. But the way these concepts were explored in Starfish, you would end up laughing rather than sympathizing with the lead. 

The movie could easily be 20 minutes shorter. The crucial revelation and the outcome of that were easily predictable. Tara swings between love and duty, and after a point, I was amused with the way it was projected. Also, you will be amused by the way the movie ends. This is because it just ends leaving a few characters' arcs open to viewers' imagination. 

Let's talk about a few things that I liked. Despite the wafer-thin script, the performances of the primary cast, Khushali Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, and Tusharr Khanna were honest. The movie belongs to Khushalii. She looks breathtakingly hot and gives a refined performance, especially during dramatic moments. Ehan Bhat and Tusharr Khanna also looked convincing in their parts, but sadly, the script doesn't give them enough importance, as it revolved around Tara. Milind Soman, the ever-charming musician-spiritual healer has a mystic around him, and he does engage you. But his character is also limited and a bit predictable. Also, the underwater sequences and exotic locations of Malta were beautifully captured. But these factors aren't enough for you to buy an expensive movie ticket. 

Overall, with Starfish, Khushalii Kumar takes us into the depths of blue but forgets to bring back the script. Rather than watching this film, it would be better to watch some interesting underwater adventures at Discovery or Nat Geo.

