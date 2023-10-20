Starfish first look: Rebellious Khushalii Kumar dives underwater for secrets, spiritual guru Milind Soman impresses fans

Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

The first look of Starfish gave a sneak peek of Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman and Ehaan Bhatt

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

The first look of actress Khushalii Kumar, upcoming thriller drama Starfish is out, and it has left netizens intrigued. On October 20, Friday, Khushalii dropped the first look teaser on her Instagram, giving a sneak peek of her along with the other cast members from the movie. 

Touted to be an underwater drama, Starfish stars Khushalii as Tara, a scuba diver at heart but a rebel in her soul. Milind Soman plays Arlo who is the spiritual guru. Tushar Khanna who makes his debut with Starfish plays Aman who is also Mr. Righteous, and Ehaan Bhatt plays Neil who is free-spirited. 

Khushalii shared the promo on her social media, with the caption, "Beneath the waves, secrets emerge. #Starfish in cinemas on 24th November." 

Here's the first look 

The first look promo met with positive responses from netizens. Khushalli's sister, Tulsi wrote, "Wow," with fire emojis. An internet user wrote, "Can't wait." Another internet user wrote, "This looks promising."

Apart from Starfish, Khushalii will be seen in Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon-starrer family comedy Ghudchadi. A day before sharing Starfish's first look, Khushalii announced the wrap of the film. On Instagram, Khushalii dropped photos and videos from the sets and shared her experience of working with a 'talented' team. Khushalii wrote, "That’s a film wrap! Starfish- another movie comes to a wrap.. what a beautiful dive into an amazing & thrilling story. Great cast sailing your way, starring @milindrunning, @ehanbhatt @itusharkhanna @nikhat3628. Finally it’s all done, I am a bit sad to part from such gifted people but excited for the release." 

Here's the post

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. Starfish releases on 24th November, 2023.

