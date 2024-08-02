Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar with most Rs 1000-crore films, one earned Rs 2300 crore; not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Yash, Aamir, Ram Charan

This superstar has four films in the 1000-crore club, more than any other Indian actor currently

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 05:47 PM IST

The 1000-crore club in Indian cinema was established in Indian cinema less than a decade back. It was when Dangal and Baahubali 2 crossed the Rs 1000-crore barrier in 2017 one after the other that Indian trade analysts began looking beyond the Rs 100-crore mark. Since then, a half a dozen films have joined the ranks but not many have featured the same actor. But one surprising name leads the pack and it’s not a usual suspect.

The star with most Rs 1000-crore films

Deepika Padukone has been the star of most Indian films that have grossed Rs 1000 crore. The actress, just in the space of 18 months, has seen three of her films beating the mark. She was first seen in Pathaan in January 2023, which grossed Rs 1049 crore. In September that year, she reunited with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, the highest grossing film of the year. It earned Rs 1150 crore. Last month, she was the lead in Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The film has also grossed Rs 1100 crore. This puts her ahead of Shah Rukh and Prabhas, both of whom have two such films.

In fact, the added feather in the cap of Deepika is her only Hollywood film – XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. The Vin Diesel-starrer earned $346 million at the global box office, which came out to Rs 2300 crore at the prevailing exchange rate in 2017.

Deepika will have a chance to increase this tally as she is set to appear in several high-profile anticipated films, including Singham Again and the planned sequel to Kalki. It remains to be seen just how far she can extend her lead over the other superstars in this list.

