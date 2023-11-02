Headlines

Bollywood

This star kid began career with 15 consecutive flops, still got huge films, has just 2 solo hits yet considered big star

This star kid, son of a superstar, had a disastrous start to his career with 15 back-to-back flops.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

There is constant debate whether star kids (children of performers) have an advantage over outsiders when it comes to career struggles. The general notion is that star kids have it easier when it comes to failure. Their critics say that they get more chances after failure. Whether that is true or not, it certainly holds true for this one star, who had a less than auspicious start to his career, yet continued to get big films.

The star kid with 15 consecutive flops at the beginning of career

Abhishek Bachchan had a disastrous beginning to his career, almost similar to how his father Amitabh had started 30 years before him. His debut Refugee was a box office failure. From 2000-04, Abhishek starred in 14 more films, none of which worked at the box office. Big films like Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Sharaarat, Kuch Na Kaho, and Run were all flops. Zameen was his only film that was below average in this period. Yet, Abhishek continued to get films

How things turned around for Abhishek Bachchan

In 2004, Abhishek won critical acclaim for Yuva even as the film did not do well. But later that year, he had his first hit in Dhoom, an action film from Yash Raj Film. The following year, he gave two big hits in Bunty Aur Babli and Sarkar, followed by a couple of semi hits. In 2007, he gave his career’s biggest solo hit in Mani Ratnam’s Guru. But after this, the actor’s run of solo hits dried up. Only ensembles and multi-starrers that he worked in were successful (like Bol Bachchan, Dhoom 3, Happy New Year).

Abhishek Bachchan’s new work

Abhishek has continued to work in films that are critically acclaimed if not always financially successful. His performances in his most recent films like Dasvi and Ghoomer have been praised by critics and fans alike. The actor also made his OTT debut during the pandemic with the web series Breathe Into the Shadows, where his work was again praised.

