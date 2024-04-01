This star's death led to 'haunted, cursed' film set, superstar replacement had paranormal experiences, set was purified

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

This iconic villain, who went toe to toe with Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, was killed in car crash in front of his family

Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

Meet man, IIT graduate son of general store owner, became IPS officer after failing UPSC exam thrice, he is...

IBPS Clerk mains result 2024 DECLARED at ibpsonline.ibps.in; direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

This iconic villain, who went toe to toe with Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, was killed in car crash in front of his family

Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

Thyroid Health: Signs and symptoms of iodine deficiency

Collagen-rich foods to eat for healthy hair and skin in summer

8 easy habits to improve hormonal imbalance

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

This star's death led to 'haunted, cursed' film set, superstar replacement had paranormal experiences, set was purified

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star's death led to 'haunted, cursed' film set, superstar replacement had paranormal experiences, set was purified

The death of a rising star left a film incomplete where she was replaced by the reigning superstar, but strange experiences on set led to charges of the set being cursed or haunted

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

article-main
Divya Bharti in Laadla
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 1994 release Laadla is regarded as a landmark film. Not only was it immensely successful at the box office, but it brought back to mainstream the trend of leading actresses doing negative roles. Sridevi’s performance as Sheetal Jaitley was widely applauded. However, there was another reason the film was appreciated, Sridevi was not the original choice for the film. In fact, another actress had almost completely shot the film. But her untimely death meant Sridevi had to come in. But the drama around the shoot was far from over.

How Divya Bharti’s death affected Laadla

Laadla was directed by Raj Kanwar. Initially, Divya Bharti was cast alongside Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. The shoot began in early 1993 and by April, over half of the shoot had been completed. Divya had reportedly completed 70% of her portions. But then on April 5, Divya fell off her balcony and died suddenly at the age of 19. This not only sent shockwaves across Bollywood but also stalled a number of her incomplete films, including Laadla. Eventually, a few weeks later, Sridevi came on board to replace Divya and began reshooting the film from scratch.

The strange incident that led people to say Laadla was cursed

Sridevi was said to be a perfectionist as an actress. Many directors have said that the actress could switch on her on-screen persona as soon as the director said action. She was also one of the few actors who did not need many takes for one scene. So it did come as a surprise to many on set when Sridevi was getting stuck in one scene, unable to say her lines correctly. The scene was with Raveena and Shakti Kapoor, and what shocked them was that a few months earlier, Divya Bharti was getting stuck on the same scene in the same manner. The crew felt uncomfortable and even Sridevi was weirded out when she was told of the coincidence. Many murmured that the set was ‘haunted’ or ‘cursed’. Eventually, a havan was done on the sets and shoot was resumed. Strangely enough, Sridevi coasted through the scene easily after that.

Laadla’s immense success

Laadla eventually released on March 25, 1994, and was a massive success. Having earned Rs 13 crore at the box office, it was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. Both Sridevi and Raveena earned Filmfare Award nominations for their performances. It is regarded as a cult classic today. Videos of Divya’s performance, which was never included in the film, were eventually released on YouTube 25 years after the film’s release.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actress worked in 7 superhit films in 22 years, fell in love with superstar's brother, was allegedly murdered by..

'I've been underutilised': Shaan reacts to being replaced by Arijit Singh in Dunki

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor; this actor has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor

Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement