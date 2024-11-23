Jaya Bachchan also shared insights into Amitabh Bachchan’s affection for Aishwarya Rai, saying, "Amitji, the minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She fills the vacuum that Shweta left."

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, known for her candid remarks, once voiced her admiration for her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and expressed pride in how she effortlessly became a part of the Bachchan family, praising her grace, poise, and dignity. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who got married in April 2007, have been battling unverified rumours of their divorce for quite a few months now. Reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur have also not helped the situation. Amid this, a resurfaced video of Jaya Bachchan discussing Aishwarya Rai's role in the family has been going viral.

In the viral clip, taken from an old episode of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan, Jaya Bachchan said, "She is lovely; I love her. She is such a big star herself, and she has fitted in so well. She is a strong lady and has a lot of dignity. When we’re all together, I’ve never seen her push herself forward. I like that quality—she stands behind quietly, listens, and takes it all in. She has fitted in so well. She is a strong lady and has a lot of dignity."

Jaya Bachchan also shared insights into Amitabh Bachchan’s affection for Aishwarya Rai, saying, "Amitji, the minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She fills the vacuum that Shweta left. We’ve never fully adjusted to Shweta being outside the family. She’s out, and she’s not a Bachchan—it’s tough."

This video has resurfaced amid recent reports speculating trouble in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage. Fans noted that the Bachchan family did not post any birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai or Aaradhya Bachchan, further fueling the rumours of trouble within the family.

