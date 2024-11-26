Aishwarya Rai's video is going viral, especially amid growing rumours surrounding her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, the actress again grabbed headlines as she shared photos from her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday bash.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently embroiled in controversy surrounding their marriage. With rumours of Aishwarya Rai living separately from her husband and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, every little thing that Bollywood's beloved couple does is grabbing headlines. Amid this, a hard-hitting video by Aishwarya Rai is going viral on social media in which the actress could be seen inspiring people to stand up for their own worth. The video is part of L’Oréal Paris’ Stand Up Against Street Harassment Training Program.

In the video, Aishwarya Rai could be seen inspiring women to not fall prey to street harassment. "Street harassment, how to deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault," she said in the video promoting the campaign.

Aishwarya Rai's video is going viral, especially amid growing rumours surrounding her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, the actress again grabbed headlines as she shared photos from her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday bash sans Bachchan family members, including her husband.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours first started in July this year when the actress attended the high-profile event of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant without the Bachchan family, arriving solo with her daughter Aaradhya.

