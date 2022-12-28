Search icon
'SSR needs closure': Shekhar Suman urges CBI to reopen Sushant Singh Rajput case after autopsy worker's murder claims

Shekhar Suman demanded CBI to reopen Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the hospital employee claims the actor was murdered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Credit: Shekhar Suman-Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram

After Cooper hospital employee claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, veteran actor Shekhar Suman took and demanded the reopening death case. He urged CBI ‘to take cognizance of his revelations immediately.’

Shekhar Suman tweeted, “In view of Roop Kumar Shah's sensational statement, regarding SSR's supposed suicide, we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations immediately. It's a definite lead that would lead to unravelling of the conspiracy. SSR case needs a closure. And Justice.”

Netizens also reacted to the tweet, one of them wrote, “This is all nepotism.. Not a single big star or khan's have tweeted on it coz they know the whole scene.. Even on channels like @ColorsTV have started using it.. They are in support of their faces only...”

The second one said, “If ruling govt of that time indulged in any manner then obviously its difficult or can say impossible for CBI to take any actions on them unless and until there career is over/declining. This is what and how system works nowadays. But still w/o any speculations justice need.”

The third person wrote, “An entire set of politicians accused of cover-up have moved out & a rival set ( who used his unfortunate & tragic death for 'election' attention) are now in place. STILL there's no interest in an honest & transparent investigation & closure for friends, family & fans?”

 For the unversed, in an interview with TV9, Rupkumar Shah, the man who conducted actor's autopsy stated, “there is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was”.

He further mentioned, “Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?”

