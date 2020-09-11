SSR death case: 15 Bollywood celebrities under NCB radar for alleged drug use

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

SSR death case: 15 Bollywood celebrities under NCB radar for alleged drug use

According to sources, fifteen Bollywood celebrities are under the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar after actress Rhea Chakraborty took their names in front of the investigating agency officials.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 08:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, several new revelations have been made. 

According to sources, fifteen Bollywood celebrities are under the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar after actress Rhea Chakraborty took their names in front of the investigating agency officials. These celebrities, all of whom are 'B-grade' actors, have been accused of consuming and procuring drugs.

Meanwhile, sources have also revealed that during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a courier was sent from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house to Rhea's home. The said courier was sent by Deepesh Sawant -- Sushant's domestic help, who along with others including Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested by the NCB in the drugs related case -- to Rhea.

During the investigation, it has also come to light that the courier was received by Rhea's brother Showik. The said courier is believed to have had half a kilo of buds that was packed along with some household items so as to avoid it being seized. The courier was sent in mid-April. 

Meanwhile, the courier boy who had delivered the packet has identified Deepesh Sawant and Showik. In fact, the call details of the courier boy which have been retrieved confirm that movement between the three. 

Meanwhile, a special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Special NDPS court also rejected the bail plea of Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.

Also, on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed an application in a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai seeking cancellation of bail granted to Kaizen Ibrahim, an accused in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB, in its application, claimed that Kaizen is a common contact among all accused and therefore, he needs to be put behind bars for being part of the conspiracy.

A Metropolitan Magistrate court had, last week, granted bail to Ibrahim, an alleged drug peddler in connection with the drug case. 

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The agency had said linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered, based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput`s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE