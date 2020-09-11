SSR death case: 15 Bollywood celebrities under NCB radar for alleged drug use

According to sources, fifteen Bollywood celebrities are under the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar after actress Rhea Chakraborty took their names in front of the investigating agency officials.

In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, several new revelations have been made.

According to sources, fifteen Bollywood celebrities are under the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar after actress Rhea Chakraborty took their names in front of the investigating agency officials. These celebrities, all of whom are 'B-grade' actors, have been accused of consuming and procuring drugs.

Meanwhile, sources have also revealed that during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a courier was sent from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house to Rhea's home. The said courier was sent by Deepesh Sawant -- Sushant's domestic help, who along with others including Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested by the NCB in the drugs related case -- to Rhea.

During the investigation, it has also come to light that the courier was received by Rhea's brother Showik. The said courier is believed to have had half a kilo of buds that was packed along with some household items so as to avoid it being seized. The courier was sent in mid-April.

Meanwhile, the courier boy who had delivered the packet has identified Deepesh Sawant and Showik. In fact, the call details of the courier boy which have been retrieved confirm that movement between the three.

Meanwhile, a special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Special NDPS court also rejected the bail plea of Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.

Also, on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed an application in a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai seeking cancellation of bail granted to Kaizen Ibrahim, an accused in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB, in its application, claimed that Kaizen is a common contact among all accused and therefore, he needs to be put behind bars for being part of the conspiracy.

A Metropolitan Magistrate court had, last week, granted bail to Ibrahim, an alleged drug peddler in connection with the drug case.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The agency had said linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered, based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput`s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.