SSMB29: Is SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's film's budget more than that of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana?

Amid the pan-India frenzy that has taken over the film industry, one particular project is one of the most-awaited ones to release. We are talking about the upcoming yet-to-be-titled SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film's recent schedule was just wrapped in Kenya, where Prime Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, spoke about his time on the set.

SSMB29: What is the total budget of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film?

As per the Kenyan portal called The Star, SS Rajamouli met with Musalia Mudavadi earlier this week after wrapping up one schedule for the film. The portal also claimed that SSMB29 is being made on a budget of $135 million (Rs 1188 crore), calling it 'one of the largest film productions in Asian cinema history'.

In July this year, another Kenyan portal called The Citizen had claimed that SSMB29's budget was $116 million (Rs 1022 crore).

The Star also reported that SSMB29 is planned as a two-part series and will witness a historical release in 120 countries, something Musalia had also confirmed in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana budget revealed

In contrast, another pan-India film, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana, is also in the news for its humongous budget. Following the release of the film's initial glimpse, Ramayana is already rewriting history, as it has recently claimed the title of the most expensive Indian film ever, with a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore (approximately $500 million) for the two parts. Ramayana will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

