SSMB29: Is SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's film's budget more than that of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory

'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition

Trump moves Supreme Court after lower court calls tariffs 'illegal'; mentions India in appeal

'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries

Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know

US lawmaker's BIG warning amid Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India, says, 'It could threaten...'

White House pushing PM Modi closer to Russia and China: Former Trump advisor John Bolton cautions US President

'From the struggles and sacrifices...': India's Champions Trophy winner announces retirement from all forms of cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Dulquer Salmaan replies

Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory

Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam

'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition

'Not a single MLA will remain': Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on BJP

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

SSMB29: Is SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's film's budget more than that of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana?

In contrast, another pan-India film, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana, is also in the news for its humongous budget. Following the release of the film's initial glimpse, Ramayana is already rewriting history, as it has recently claimed the title of the most expensive Indian film ever.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

SSMB29: Is SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's film's budget more than that of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Amid the pan-India frenzy that has taken over the film industry, one particular project is one of the most-awaited ones to release. We are talking about the upcoming yet-to-be-titled SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film's recent schedule was just wrapped in Kenya, where Prime Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, spoke about his time on the set. 

    SSMB29: What is the total budget of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film?

    As per the Kenyan portal called The Star, SS Rajamouli met with Musalia Mudavadi earlier this week after wrapping up one schedule for the film. The portal also claimed that SSMB29 is being made on a budget of $135 million (Rs 1188 crore), calling it 'one of the largest film productions in Asian cinema history'. 

    In July this year, another Kenyan portal called The Citizen had claimed that SSMB29's budget was $116 million (Rs 1022 crore). 

    The Star also reported that SSMB29 is planned as a two-part series and will witness a historical release in 120 countries, something Musalia had also confirmed in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

    Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana budget revealed

    In contrast, another pan-India film, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana, is also in the news for its humongous budget. Following the release of the film's initial glimpse, Ramayana is already rewriting history, as it has recently claimed the title of the most expensive Indian film ever, with a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore (approximately $500 million) for the two parts. Ramayana will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

    READ | 'Respond intelligently even to...': Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De shares cryptic post after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dubai reel goes viral

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened
    Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight chaos over 'Har Har Mahadev' chant: Passenger handed
    Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'
    Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour' Zeenat Aman
    Portugal: At least 15 dead, 18 injured after Lisbon's Gloria funicular derails
    Portugal: At least 15 dead, 18 injured after Lisbon's Gloria funicular derails
    BIG win for Gautam Adani as Adani Power gets govt nod to begin...; major step towards...
    BIG win for Gautam Adani as Adani Power gets govt nod to begin...; major step to
    'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'
    'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE