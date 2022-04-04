Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

SS Rajamouli's RRR finds a special fan in THIS politician

RRR has been raking in the moolah with collections of over Rs 700 crore from the global box office.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Even after a week since its release on March 25, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is simply unstoppable at the box office. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR film has put the box office on fire. 

It is presently on a mission to collect Rs 800 crores across the globe. Praises coming from all over the place, now, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Congress leader has also praised the film.

He took Twitter to say this, "The success of RRR shows that you can make a commercial film by having a great story, tight plot, good actors & presenting the Indianness all at the same time without cracking misogynist jokes & cringeworthy dialogues."

RRR has been the best-performing Hindi film in the post-pandemic era's first week. In its first week, RRR (Hindi) garnered Rs 131 crore at the box office. The film opened to a lukewarm response in the Hindi belt on its first day, but it quickly picked up in the following days and has remained steady throughout the weekdays.

