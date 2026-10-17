SS Rajamouli praises Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, says 'every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell' the epic

SS Rajamouli, whose next film Varanasi features a Ramayana-inpsired sequence, lauded the producer Namit Malhotra and directed Nitesh Tiwari for bringing Ramayana to the screen on such a grand scale. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi-starrer epic releases worldwide on November 5.

Ahead of Ramayana: Part 1 worldwide release on November 5, SS Rajamouli has praised Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's much-awaited epic, calling it a story that every Indian storyteller aspires to bring to the screen. The filmmaker lauded director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for mounting the ambitious adaptation on a grand scale and praised the cast for bringing depth to the timeless characters.

SS Rajamouli lauds Ramayana

Taking to X on Saturday, October 17, Rajamouli shared the second trailer of Ramayana and wrote, "#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team."

Varanasi features a Ramayana-inspired sequence

Rajamouli, known for the blockbuster two-part Baahubali franchise and Oscar-winning RRR, is also exploring Ramayana in his next film, Varanasi. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the epic action adventure drama features a sequence inspired by the Ramayana. Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.

#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/zRAQ54SfJm — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 17, 2026

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is among the most ambitious Indian film projects in recent years, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita and Yash stepping into the role of Ravana. The star-studded ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dashratha, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and others.

Ramayana Part 1 to release before Diwali

Conceived as a two-part cinematic saga, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. While Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5 ahead of Diwali on November 8, Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

Also Read - OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch