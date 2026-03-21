SS Rajamouli on Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar 'hit it out of the park', Ranveer Singh's performance is 'masterclass in acting'

Heaping praises on Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, SS Rajamouli said, "The sequel surpassed the original in both scale and soul." Replying to him, Dhar said, "Coming from you, it feels like both a blessing and a responsibility."

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli lauded Aditya Dhar's latest directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge and said it has surpassed the first film in both its scale and soul. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the sequel to Dhar's 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar released on Thursday and has already crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office. Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Rajamouli shared a note on his X handle on Saturday and also praised Singh and Madhavan for their performances in the film. The RRR director said Dhar managed to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. "I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless. Bur it's the emotional stakes that really ground it. @AdityaDharFilms you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame," he wrote.

"@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man. The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. @ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success," the filmmaker concluded.



Replying to him, Aditya Dhar wrote, "Dearest Sir, this means more than I can put into words. Coming from you, it feels like both a blessing and a responsibility. As filmmakers, we grow up learning from the worlds you build and the emotions you make us feel, so to see Dhurandhar resonate with you at this level is deeply personal. We only tried to tell a story with honesty and conviction, and push ourselves a little further in scale and more importantly in soul. Your words reaffirm that Indian cinema can dream big, feel deeply, and speak to the world without losing its roots. Grateful, humbled, and inspired to keep raising the bar. Lots of Love."

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Dhurandhar: The Revenge charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

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