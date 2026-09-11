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SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda in trouble? Here's why South stars get SIR notices

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SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda in trouble? Here's why South stars get SIR notices

Several personalities from the South, including Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, director SS Rajamouli, actor Venkatesh Daggubati and his daughters, Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Deverakonda, have been sent SIR notices.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 08:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda in trouble? Here's why South stars get SIR notices
Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SS Rajamouli (Image source: IMDb)
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Several eminent personalities from Hyderabad, including actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar; director SS Rajamouli; actor Venkatesh Daggubati and his daughters; Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan; Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, have reportedly figured in a list of electors issued notices as part of the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to sources, the other famous personalities include Anand Deverakonda, sportspersons Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, Pullela Gopichand; pharma tycoon Murali Krishna Prasad Divi; and former India batter VVS Laxman. 

Why are these celebs served with SIR notices? 

As India Today reported, the notices are understood to be part of the electoral roll verification process. Other reasons included discrepancies in names or parent names, or even cases where an elector could not be mapped to earlier SIR records. However, in some cases, no specific reason was reportedly mentioned.

What should the celebs need to do after receiving SIR notices?

Election officials have implied that those who receive notices can appear for verification and submit the required documents or seek correction of discrepancies. Officials also suggested that unavailable people can authorise another person to attend the hearing on their behalf.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares his biggest regret on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, wishes to achieve THIS even at 84: 'Kuch nahi aaya hamein'

Notably, the issuance of a notice does not mean that an individual has been declared ineligible to vote or that their voter registration has been cancelled. As the SIR exercise is currently underway across states, several other distinguished personalities have also been served notices.

Other personalities served with SIR notices

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, his family, along with Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, are also on the SIR notice list in Karnataka. Nilekani’s wife and children have been flagged as “unmapped with the last SIR (2002 rolls)”; the Kamath brothers and their mother, Revathi, are flagged over a "parents’ name mismatch" in the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency. However, the Election Commission issued a clarification, saying that no such notice had been issued to the Bharat Ratna scientist.

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