BOLLYWOOD

SRK tells Farah Khan to apologise because of Dilip for this reason: 'You haven't...'

In the video, Farah, seemingly engrossed in her phone, was surprised by Dilip's sudden performance in the kitchen.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

SRK tells Farah Khan to apologise because of Dilip for this reason: 'You haven't...'
Image credit: Instagram
Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, has the most hilarious reaction to Farah Khan's cook, Dilip's dancing skills. The filmmaker-choreographer took to her Instagram and shared a video of Dilip, showing him grooving to the song 'Badli Si Hawa Hai' from Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

In the video, Farah, seemingly engrossed in her phone, was surprised by Dilip's sudden performance in the kitchen. Dilip appeared fully immersed in the song's vibe, impressing viewers with his moves. "My apologies to @iamsrk @gaurikhan n @___aryan___ for dilip's enthusiasm!! Par gaana hain hi itna accha he couldn't help himself #badlisihawahai #ba....dsofbollywood!" Farah wrote in her caption.

The video quickly drew attention, including from Shah Rukh Khan, who playfully asked Farah for an apology. "U should apologise, because in 30 years of directing me, u haven't given me any dance steps as wonderful as what Dilip is doing??!! Still love u," the 'Jawan' star commented. SRK also reshared the video on his Instagram story.

Among others who were amused by Dilip's dance moves were Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Karan Johar. "Am a FAN of his moves!!! I need to do a dance off with him." Karan wrote in the comment section. Actors Sahher Bambba and Gautami Kapoor, who are a part of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' cast, also reacted to the video.

Directed and written by Aryan Khan in his directorial debut, the Netflix show features Lakshya as the lead character Aasmaan Singh alongside Sahher Bambba. Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh also play prominent roles.
Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar will appear in special cameos. The much-awaited preview for the show was recently unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' will be released on September 18, 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
