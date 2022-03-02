SRK's 'Pathaan', Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', John Abraham's 'Tehran' set for back-to-back release: Big clash inevitable?

On Wednesday, March 2, Shah Rukh Khan finally announced the release date of his upcoming mega-action-entertainer 'Pathaan'. The Yash Raj Films, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is slated to release on January 25, 2023. What's even more interesting is that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham both have their films scheduled to release on Republic Day 2023.

Touted as India's first aerial-action film, 'Fighter' will see Deepika Padukone unite with Hrithik Roshan on the big screen for the very first time. John Abraham recently announced his action-thriller 'Tehran', which is inspired by true events. Both the films are slated to release on Republic Day 2023. With 'Pathaan' being announced today, it seems that 'Fighter' and 'Tehran' might get postponed, though no official announcement has been made yet by the makers.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…



See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.



Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

After the first look of 'Pathaan' was unveiled today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "Important…Release Date of Biggies to Change...With #Pathaan arriving on 25 Jan 2023, there is a strong possibility of reshuffling of release dates of some forthcoming biggies, which were arriving on #RepublicDay 2023".

In his subsequent tweet, he mentioned, "#Fighter [#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone] is likely to shift to a new date, since both #Pathaan and #Fighter are directed by #SiddharthAnand. #Tehran - starring #JohnAbraham - might look at a new date, since #John would not like to see #Pathaan and #Tehran clashing at #BO."



Apart from Deepika, another common factor between 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter' is that both films are being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest blockbuster for YRF in 2019 - 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

While 'Pathaan' is backed by Yash Raj Films, 'Tehraan' is produced by Maddock Films. On the other hand, 'Fighter' is being bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and it also marks Anand's debut into production with his own banner Marflix.