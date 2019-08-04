‘Sriram won’t reveal what happened at the end’: Tabu on 'AndhaDhun' which will be screened at IIFM

Ever since its release in October 2018, AndhaDhun has been breaking records. This Sriram Raghavan-directorial has not only received critical acclaim but it also did extremely well at the box office, crossing the Rs 200-crore mark in China. It is also the top Indian movie on the list of IMDB (Internet Movie Data Base) 2018. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, will now have a special screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Tabu and Sriram will head to Australia and hold a masterclass on August 11. “That’s the place where you will practically and physically connect with the people and understand what they think about the film. It will be really nice to understand what they have to say; it’s an organic process. I’m sure more questions will be addressed to Sriram but it will be interesting to listen to the people first-hand,” says Tabu.

Though it’s almost a year since the film’s release, it hasn’t dimmed the actress’s enthusiasm in talking about it. “It’s exciting because of the fact that people still discuss and debate about it. They are curious about the ending — what actually happened, who was telling the truth, who was lying, especially in the second half. That’s the most interesting part, which has kept this film alive,” she says attributing it to the skill of the writer and director. What is her take on the ending? “I also want to understand what really happened, but Sriram is not ready to reveal.

He is okay with any theory about the story. I also believe what you see is what you think. As far as I am concerned, Simi (her character) died and Ayushmann is actually blind in the end. Whether he is lying or telling the truth we don’t know,” she explains.

Immense growth as an actor

The powerhouse performer says that working with Sriram and his team has led to her growth as an actor. “I hadn’t played this kind of a character before, nor worked in this format. It was challenging and enjoyable. We didn’t do the film with a specific object ki acchi chalni chahiye — least of all Sriram — it was purely the passion of working and enjoying the whole process. The memories I have with this film are so personal — it’s really made me richer as an actor and person,” adds Tabu.

Want to be part of all Sriram’s films

So, will she be a part of Sriram’s next? “Only Sriram knows when he will make his movie next. The whole experience of working with him and his team has been so enjoyable, democratic and intimate that I would love to be a part of all his films. My character (despite being negative) got so much love — it’s a rare phenomenon,” says the Golmaal Again star.

Cameo in Saif’s film

The actress will be seen next in Jawaani Jaaneman, toplined by Saif Ali Khan. “It is not a normal run-of-the-mill straight character. It is different and it’s a small cameo. I hope it is interesting,” says Tabu. About working with the Nawab of Pataudi, she says it’s always fun. “I have known him for so many years. He has one of the best sense of humours and wit. Even working with him is fun. He is a fantastic conversationalist and talking to him is an intellectually engaging process,” says she.

Year of reuniting and reconnecting

Besides Ajay Devgn, with whom she was seen in De De Pyaar De this year, and Saif, with whom she reunites after two decades, Tabu is also doing a Telugu film after a decade. “I am doing a film with Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun, who is the actor in it. I am reconnecting with the Telugu world after 11 years. I recently shot for a week and it was like a breather for me. I have known everyone there for so long and it is relatively a close-knit industry. I am going back to touch base with my roots, so yeah it is a year of reuniting and reconnecting,” she says signing off.