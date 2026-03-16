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Sriram Raghavan reveals why Saif Ali Khan was not sure about doing Ek Hasina Thi: 'He had just done Dil Chahta Hai'

Sriram Raghavan, known as the master of thrillers with films such as Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun to his credit, revealed that the story of Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar-starrer Ek Haseena Thi came to him after he lost the chance to direct Ab Tak Chhappan headlined by Nana Patekar.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 10:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sriram Raghavan reveals why Saif Ali Khan was not sure about doing Ek Hasina Thi: 'He had just done Dil Chahta Hai'
Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar in Ek Hasina Thi
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Director Sriram Raghavan revealed that Saif Ali Khan was initially hesitant to star in his 2004 widely-acclaimed movie, Ek Hasina Thi. The neo-noir action thriller film marked Raghavan's directorial debut and was produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The film featured Saif opposite Urmila Matondkar in the lead. "For Urmila, it was an author-backed role, and Saif was a little unsure because he had just done Dil Chahta Hai. He had just started getting a sense of whether people liked him or not; he has not had many successes for a long time. Ek Hasina Thi was his 44th film. He was not sure whether this was the right thing to do. But somehow, we got along; we sort of liked the same films and books. So, he trusted me," Raghavan said at the recently held Red Lorry Film Festival.

The director, known as the master of thrillers in Bollywood with films such as Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun to his credit, revealed that the story of Ek Haseena Thi came to him after he lost the chance to direct Ab Tak Chhappan. "I was going to do something else with Ramu, which I didn't do, and it was Ab Tak Chhappan, which Shimit Amin made. It was a story of an encounter cop, and at that time it was called Daya. It was not a biopic. We worked on it for quite some time, and Ramu felt this was not the right time to do this, so we decided to push it," Raghavan recalled. 

"At that point, my face fell, and he saw it and said there's one more story, just look at it. I went home, and I was like 'Whatever the story is, I want to do it, so I'd better like it.' I did it with the intention of liking it and found good things in it. It was quite raw and was written more like a novel," he said, referring to Ek Hasina Thi, which was written by Pooja Ladha Surti. She went on to work with the director on his movies like Badlapur, Andhadhun, and Merry Christmas. 

When asked about the biggest lessons he learned from Varma, Raghavan said he learned not to repeat himself as a director and to enjoy the process of making a film. "We finished the final cut, and Ramu saw it. He said, 'You’ve made a good film. I would advise that since you've made a good film, do not try to repeat it, and you have to decide whether you'll enjoy the film (success), or think of your next film, like where is your enjoyment. So, I had to choose, and I've chosen well." 

Sriram Raghavan's latest release was the 2026 war drama Ikkis, a biographical drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, featuring Agastya Nanda as the war hero. The film, which also starred the late superstar Dharmendra in his final on-screen appearance, received positive reviews for its peace-oriented narrative, but did not draw large audiences to theatres.

READ | Real reason why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

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