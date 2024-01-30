Twitter
Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis: 'We had a chat about...'

Sriram Raghavan tells why the Ekkis makers had to change the cast and Varun Dhawan was replaced by Agastya Nanda.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:58 AM IST

Edited by

Before the Covid 19 hit the world, director Sriram Raghavan announced that he would make another movie with Varun Dhawan called Ekkis, a war drama. They had already worked together in Badlapur.

But, because of unexpected problems, they had to change the cast and Varun Dhawan was replaced by Agastya Nanda. Now, in a recent interview, the director revealed why they made this change. Ekkis revolves around the life of Arun Khetarpal, who was the youngest person to receive the Param Vir Chakra. He got this honor after he bravely fought in the Battle Of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Unfortunately, he lost his life at just 21 years old.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The film was first announced with Varun Dhawan as the lead actor, but in 2022, there was a change in the cast. Agastya Nanda is now leading the film alongside Dharmendra. While talking about the same, Sriram said, "Initially, it had Varun Dhawan, and then after the pandemic, we had a chat about how he won’t suit (the part).” 

The director also mentioned that Agastya is currently undergoing training and is set to begin shooting for the film in February 2024. Sriram assured that the movie won't be a made-up or exaggerated account of Arun Khetarpal's life. He emphasized that it won't be overly simplified or overly heroic.

The focus will be on the young officer who sacrificed his life shortly after turning 21, rather than his childhood. Additionally, Ekkis will explore an interesting event that took place 30 years after his martyrdom. He said, "It is a bigger production; there will be tank battles and all those things that happen in a war film. But it is also a human story; it’s a drama, a coming-of-age kind of a thing”

The director also shared details about Dharmendra's role in the film and said he plays the character of Arun's father, marking a reunion between the actor and the director since their collaboration in Johnny Gaddar. “It is wonderful. We have shot a bit of the film. He is playing Arun’s father. When Arun died at the age of 21, his father was 51 years old or so, and in the year 2000, his father was in his early 80s," said the director.

Ekkis will be Agastya's first appearance on the big screen. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025. Agastya, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s "The Archies" in December 2023. The film also featured Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and others.

 

