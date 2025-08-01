Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Sridevi, two years before her tragic death, gave her husband Boney Kapoor silent treatment, did not talk to him for 3 months due to...

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor first met when the latter was already married with two kids. Despite this, the two fell in love and got married in 1996. They welcomed their first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, in 1997, followed by Khushi Kapoor in 2000.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 12:52 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sridevi, two years before her tragic death, gave her husband Boney Kapoor silent treatment, did not talk to him for 3 months due to...

The late Sridevi, one of the most celebrated actresses in the film industry, was known for playing every role with finesse and dedication. Sridevi took a similar approach when she was preparing for her 2017 film, Mom, during which she did not speak to her husband, Boney Kapoor, for close to three months. As per a Hindustan Times report, Sridevi, during the trailer launch of Mom, revealed why she quietly took a decision not to talk to Boney Kapoor as part of her preparation. 

Did Sridevi not talk to husband Boney Kapoor for three months?

Sridevi was quoted as saying, "For three months, I did not speak to Boney ji as a husband. I used to greet him with a good morning and, after completing the shoot every day, wish him goodnight. That was the only conversation I had with him."

Sridevi shared that the reason behind her decision was to completely surrender to director Ravi Udyawar’s vision to play the role of a mother who is seeking justice. 

How did Sridevi and Boney Kapoor get married? 

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor first met when the latter was already married with two kids. Despite this, the two fell in love and got married in 1996. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor first met on the sets of Mr India in the 80s, and their bond grew with time. They welcomed their first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, in 1997, followed by Khushi Kapoor in 2000. 

How did Sridevi die? 

Sridevi tragically died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai while she was attending a family wedding. The cause of Sridevi's death was ruled as "accidental drowning". Her last movie was Mom, and she also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. 

