In Dubai, one of Bollywood's most beloved actresses, Sridevi, passed away on February 24, 2018. The news shocked everyone, including Bollywood stars, as she was there to attend a family wedding. Tragically, she was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room.

The cause of Sridevi’s death remains a mystery. However, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor, last year, shared details about her passing and revealed some surprising information about the actress.

In an interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi's death was accidental, not natural. He also shared that he was interrogated by Dubai police for 48 hours and faced immense pressure from the media during that time.

He said, “Well, I said I have nothing more to say than what I have been saying. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning.”

He further added, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

Boney Kapoor also mentioned an incident where actor Nagarjuna revealed that he had a similar experience with Sridevi. He shared that there were instances during a shoot where Sridevi had fainting episodes, adding another layer to the mystery surrounding her sudden passing.

He said, “It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth.”

Boney Kapoor also revealed that Sridevi would often starve herself to maintain her appearance and followed a very strict diet. Doctors had even advised her to add salt to her diet, but she didn’t take their recommendation seriously. Boney mentioned, “Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and I also thought maybe it couldn’t be that serious, until the incident happened.”

Sridevi was one of India’s most loved and celebrated actresses. She made her debut as a child in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai at just four years old.