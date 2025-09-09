Sridevi once refused to share room with husband Boney Kapoor during...: 'She had become so...'

What is rare 999 portal falling on 09 September 2025? How will it affect your love, career, life and more
BOLLYWOOD
Boney Kapoor shared another anecdote from Mom's production when Sridevi had refused to share a room with him to avoid distractions.
Sridevi, one of the most revered actresses of her time, was not only known for her memorable performances onscreen but also for her professionalism. In a recent interview, her husband, Boney Kapoor, opened up about Sridevi's dedication, which made her one of the greatest actresses of all time.
Boney Kapoor on Sridevi's dedication towards her career
Boney Kapoor revealed how Sridevi was not short of insecurities, and there was a time when she felt that her performance in Hindi films was suffering due to language barriers. "Sri (Sridevi) did not know Hindi. Her first 5–6 Hindi films were dubbed, but she felt that her acting was being compromised by this, so she started learning the Hindi language again. She used to practice with a Hindi teacher in the dubbing theatre, and then she started dubbing Hindi films herself," Boney Kapoor told YouTube channel, Game Changers.
Boney Kapoor further shared how Sridevi remained dedicated to her career right till her final film, Mom. "For the film Mom, Sridevi dubbed the Tamil and Telugu versions and also did some dubbing for the Malayalam version herself. But she always sat with the Malayalam dubbing artist to ensure the dubbing matched her performance perfectly. Such dedication is seen in very few artists," he said.
Why did Sridevi refuse to share a room with Boney Kapoor?
Boney Kapoor shared another anecdote from Mom's production when Sridevi had refused to share a room with him to avoid distractions.
"Mom was the 21st version of the script on which we finally shot. Most of the film was shot in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and later in Georgia. But during this time, we never shared the same room. Sri said she did not want any kind of distraction. She had become so attached to the character that she told me, ‘I don’t want to get distracted by being a real wife; I want to remain only a mother in the film'."
