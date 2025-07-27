'Sridevi got fainted, hit the table, lost tooth': Chaalbaaz director claims how Ram Gopal Varma forced her to...: '20 minute tak usse..'

Sridevi was hailed for her professionalism. But her commitment to art took a toll on her health. Chhalbaaz director Pankaj Parashar revealed how the late actress' health was affected due to Ram Gopal Varma.

Ram Gopal Varma had a huge crush on Sridevi, and at various instances, he expressed his admiration for the Chandni actress. However, when RGV got a chance to direct her, his professionalism took a toll on her health. Sridevi led Ram Gopal Varma's 1991 film Kshana Kshanam. During the shoot of this film, the Sarkar director forced her to take a crash diet to lose weight. The actress decided to fulfil her director's vision, but the procedure affected Sridevi's health. Decades later, this revelation was made by director Pankaj Parashar.

When Sridevi fainted, she hit her head, lost a tooth because of RGV's requirement

Director Pankaj Parashar, who has worked with Sridevi in Chhalbaaz, recently spoke to Friday Talkies. In the conversation, when he was asked to reveal why his 2nd film with Sridevi, Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahi, got delayed for years, Pankaj spoke about Sridevi's health that went for a toss due to RGV. He said, "It was going well, but my friend, Ram Gopal Varma, I blame him for that because he kept telling Sridevi to lose weight. She went on a crash diet, and when she did that, she stopped taking salt, her blood pressure dropped, and she fainted. She fainted, hit the table. Hume 20 minutes tak usse hosh mein laane ki koshish ki. She lost a tooth. So we lost an entire schedule.” Explaining the delay further, Pankaj said, "The movie went off rail, the financier went away, the producer died, all those things happened, so I left the film."

About Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahi

The canned film of Sridevi also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film went on floors in the mid-90s, but the film was indefinitely postponed and was finally released in 2004. The incomplete version of the film was released in cinemas, and even Akshay Kumar mocked the movie at Koffee With Karan. For the unversed, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning. She was 54.

