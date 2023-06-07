Search icon
This actress was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore per film, it’s not Rekha, Madhuri, Kareena, Priyanka, Deepika, Alia

Sridevi’s decision to charge Rs 1 crore for a film is worth mentioning because in those days only some heroes were getting a fee of Rs 1 crore per film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Bollywood actress Sridevi, who died on February 24, 2018, was one of the most popular actresses to work in Indian cinema. Besides Bollywood, Sridevi had worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language films.

Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963 at Meenampatti village in Tamil Nadu. Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of 4 and remained on top of her game for around five decades.

Sridevi landed her first important role in Tamil film Moondru Mudichu in 1976. She then worked in several films with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Sridevi was once the highest paid actress of Bollywood and according to reports, Sridevi was the first Bollywood actress to charge Rs 1 crore for one of her film.

Sridevi’s decision to charge Rs 1 crore for a film is worth mentioning because in those only some heroes were getting a fee of Rs 1 crore per film. Sridevi’s first film in Bollywood was ‘Solva Sawan’ which was released in 1979. The film failed to taste success at the box-office but she grabbed everyone’s attention in 1983 through the film Himmatwala, which proved to be a hit at the box-office.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had once said in an interview that he was nervous about working with Sridevi as he felt that no one will notice his work if he is paired opposite Sridevi. Salman Khan and Sridevi had worked together in films like ‘Chand ka Tukda’ and ‘Chandramukhi’.

