Sridevi didn't eat food for seven days and vowed to Shirdi Sai Baba for his close friend and co-star.

Decades before the invention of the term pan-India, actress Sridevi set an example of being a true-blue superstar worshipped across India. In the 1980s and 1990s, Sridevi gave several hits with Rajinikanth, 18 to be exact. Their on-screen chemistry was lauded by the masses, and their pairing was considered a safe bet at the box office. Over the years Rajinikanth and Sridevi developed a true friendship, that lasted for decades.

When Sridevi sacrificed food for Rajinikanth

In 2011, Rajinikanth was hospitalised during the shoot of Rana. Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Singapore, and his health was critical at that time. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Mylapore, Chennai after complaining of dehydration and exhaustion. He was later diagnosed with respiratory and gastrointestinal problems, which led to multiple complications. He was then taken to a hospital in Singapore for treatment.

At this time, Sridevi prayed for Rajinikanth's recovery, and she fasted for seven days. She even vowed to Shirdi Sai Baba and visited Sai Baba temple in Pune. The prayer of Sridevi and a million fans did the miracle and Rajinikanth recovered from the illness.

Sridevi and Rajinikanth's films

Sridevi and Rajinikanth were seen in films such as Moondru Mudichu (1976), Gayathri (1977), Kavikkuyil (1977), 16 Vayathinile (1977), Vanakkatukuriya Kathaliye (1978), Priya (1978), Dharma Yuddham (1979), Thaayillamal Naan Illai, Johnny (1980), Ranuva Veeran, Pokkiri Raja (1981), Thanikattu Raja (1981), Adutha Varisu (1983), Naan Adimai Illai (1986), Bhagwaan Daada (1986), Gair Kanooni (1988), Chaalbaaz (1989), and Farishtay (1991).

