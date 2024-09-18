'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

Janhvi Kapoor flown to Chennai to promote her upcoming pan-India actioner, Devara, and left the fans impressed with her fluent Tamil.

Janhvi Kapoor is geared up for the release of Devara Part One. The pan-India actioner led by Jr NTR, marks her debut in Telugu cinema. Recently team Devara went to Chennai for the promotions, and Janhvi Kapoor impressed the masses with her speech in Tamil.

At the event, Janhvi addressed the masses in Tamil and expressed her affection towards Chennai and Tamils. Janhvi's Tamil speech was shared online and the video went viral. A netizen shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "She Deserves A Straight Tamil Film. Her Fluency in Tamil (starry eyes emoji)."

As soon as the video was uploaded several netizens were impressed. An internet user wrote, "Sridevi's daughter for a reason." Another internet user wrote, "Really unexpected she speaks Tamil very well. But I think she prepared for the speech." One of the netizens wrote, "Woah her Tamil fluency has got way improved lots of respect and love to Sridevi ma'am." A netizen wrote, "She deserves a good movie with good heroes from all south languages." Another netizen wrote, "She talks better than most of the cine heroines and serial heroines. Actress Sridevi's daughter for a reason."

Janhvi Kapoor on how her health got affected due to busy schedule

In an interview with Times Now, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she was exhausted due to her hectic work schedule and her immunity was low and said, "Since before the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi started, I haven't really had a break. I've been traveling and I've shot three songs and I'm rehearsing for my fourth song now. I've done this within the span of a month and a lot of crazy travel and other things on the side."

She further recalled eating 'something funky' at the airport because of which she thought it was a 'stomach bug'. she added, "Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. So for three days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don't know when you feel like you're on a hamster wheel and you're covering a lot of ground and you're feeling really invincible and triumphant." Devara Part One will be released in the cinemas on September 27.

