After resignation from Delhi CM's post, Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence within…

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

8 animals that fear water

7 rarest snakes in the world 

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

This Salman Khan film was rejected by 8 superstars, became his biggest flop, made for Rs 48 crore, it earned only Rs..

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

Janhvi Kapoor flown to Chennai to promote her upcoming pan-India actioner, Devara, and left the fans impressed with her fluent Tamil.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 01:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans
Janhvi Kapoor-Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor is geared up for the release of Devara Part One. The pan-India actioner led by Jr NTR, marks her debut in Telugu cinema. Recently team Devara went to Chennai for the promotions, and Janhvi Kapoor impressed the masses with her speech in Tamil. 

At the event, Janhvi addressed the masses in Tamil and expressed her affection towards Chennai and Tamils. Janhvi's Tamil speech was shared online and the video went viral. A netizen shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "She Deserves A Straight Tamil Film. Her Fluency in Tamil (starry eyes emoji)." 

As soon as the video was uploaded several netizens were impressed. An internet user wrote, "Sridevi's daughter for a reason." Another internet user wrote, "Really unexpected she speaks Tamil very well. But I think she prepared for the speech." One of the netizens wrote, "Woah her Tamil fluency has got way improved lots of respect and love to Sridevi ma'am." A netizen wrote, "She deserves a good movie with good heroes from all south languages." Another netizen wrote, "She talks better than most of the cine heroines and serial heroines. Actress Sridevi's daughter for a reason." 

Janhvi Kapoor on how her health got affected due to busy schedule

In an interview with Times Now, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she was exhausted due to her hectic work schedule and her immunity was low and said, "Since before the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi started, I haven't really had a break. I've been traveling and I've shot three songs and I'm rehearsing for my fourth song now. I've done this within the span of a month and a lot of crazy travel and other things on the side." 

She further recalled eating 'something funky' at the airport because of which she thought it was a 'stomach bug'. she added, "Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. So for three days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don't know when you feel like you're on a hamster wheel and you're covering a lot of ground and you're feeling really invincible and triumphant." Devara Part One will be released in the cinemas on September 27.

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

