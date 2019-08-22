'Sridevi Bungalow': Boney Kapoor asks for a restraining order against the title of Priya Prakash Varrier's film

As per reports, Boney Kapoor is planning to take legal action against the makers of 'Sridevi Bungalow' starring Priya Prakash Varrier in the titular role.

When the trailer of Priya Prakash Varrier's Bollywood debut Sridevi Bungalow, it was hugely slammed by the people and the critics. People were disgusted with the end of the trailer where the leading character is seen drowning in a bathtub and cited that it's a bad way of showing late actor Sridevi's death. Moreover, the title of the film also did not go well with many. A disgusted Boney Kapoor also slapped a legal notice against the makers.

Now, as per reports in Deccan Chronicle, Boney is planning to take legal action against the makers. A source stated to the portal, "He is disgusted by all those who have chosen to be associated with this lurid project. When he heard the film’s title and saw the first look, Boney had sent a legal notice to the producer. But so far they’ve ignored the notice. Boney intends to take even more strict legal action, asking for a restraining order against using Sridevi’s name in the title. They can make what they like — it’s a free world. But they can’t use that name."

Earlier talking about the legal notice, director of Sridevi Bungalow, Prasanth Mambully told a portal, "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)."

While Priya told IANS, "It is actually the director's and the producer's concern because I am just portraying a character they gave me. Intentionally it was not on our agenda to hurt anyone's personal feelings."