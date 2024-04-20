Twitter
Sridevi's biggest flop was delayed for 6 years, director left film midway, producer sold assets to clear debt, earned..

Sridevi, Anil Kapoor-starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was the most expensive film of that time, and it went on to become a major commercial disaster of their careers.

Simran Singh

Apr 20, 2024

Sridevi in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja
The business of cinema is nothing less than a gamble. There have been examples of films that were not expected to survive in theatres and ended up becoming a dark horse, and sleeper hits. A highly-anticipated film mounted on a huge scale with the best ensemble cast often tanked miserably at the box office. Today we will discuss the most expensive film of the late 80s and early 90s. This film was made by the same team who made history with their previous film. However, when the movie saw the big day, it became the biggest flop of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's careers. Yes, we're talking about Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. 

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: The 6-year itch of Anil, Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor

After the blockbuster success of Mr India (1987), producer Boney decided to make another big-budget entertainer inspired by Duchess and The Dirtwater Fox, with the same team (director Shekhar Kapur, actors Anil and Sridevi). Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was announced at the success party of Mr India, and the movie went on floors in 1987. However, the film faced several setbacks and was delayed for six years before its release. Talking about setbacks, Shekhar left the movie halfway through, as he didn't find the soul in the story. Shekhar was replaced by his assistant and late actor Satish Kaushik. 

Due to delays, the production cost kept increasing, and by the completion, the film went over budget. Reportedly, the film was made at a budget of 10 crores and was considered the most expensive film of that time. The movie was released in cinemas on April 16, 1993, with negative reviews, criticising the inclusion of too many songs, weak storyline, and runtime. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja opened with an unfavourable response from the audiences and became one of the biggest box office disasters, earning only Rs 3 crores.

How Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor coped with huge financial loss

To clear the debts producer Boney Kapoor reportedly liquidated a few of his assets. As per reports, during the making of Roop Ki Rani... Anil signed many other films to fund his home production. In an interview with The New Express, Boney recalled that his first wife Mona Shourie walked to Siddhivinayak Temple barefoot from his home. 

When Satish Kaushik wanted to kill himself after Roop Ki Rani... debacle

Last year, on late Satish's birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi recollected a time when Satish was so devastated by the failure of the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja that he contemplated suicide. She stated, “After the film failed, he was a (sad soul) and he had this feeling that, “now I should die.” Later Satish changed his mind, and Boney gave him the responsibility of launching his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor with Prem (1995). 

