The actress who rejected Judaai had also refused two other blockbusters - Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai, where she was replaced by Karisma Kapoor.

Directed by Raj Kanwar, the 1997 romantic drama Judaai was headlined by Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and Urmila Matondkar. It was the remake of the 1994 Telugu movie Subhalagnam, that featured Jagapathi Babu, Aamani, and Roja Selvamani. Judaai also starred Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh and Saeed Jaffrey in supporting roles. The film revolved around Kajal Jain Verma (Sridevi), who sells his husband Raj Verma (Anil) and convinces him to marry again to a rich woman Janhvi Sahni Verma (Urmila). However, Kajal realises that though she has bought a luxurious life for herself with her shocking decision, but she has lost all relations in her life.

Made in Rs 6 crore, Judaai became a massive hit as it earned eight times its budget. The Raj Kanwar directorial grossed Rs 48 crore worldwide. The film, produced by Anil's late father Surinder Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 1997. One of the major reasons behind the film's success was the soundtrack composed by Nadeem-Shravan and written by Sameer. The songs such as Mujhe Pyar Hua Allahmiya, Pyaar Pyaar Karte Karte, Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye, and Judaai Judaai became instant chartbusters.

Many people don't know the fact that Judaai was rejected by Juhi Chawla. In 2014, the actress revealed this when she was promoting Gulaab Gang, which also starred Madhuri Dixit. While speaking to Rediff, when Juhi was asked if she has any regrets of not working with Madhuri before the 2014 film, she said, "The only time I got a chance to work with her was in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Back then I didn’t want to play the second lead to Madhuri. At that time I was a little bubble-headed. You make foolish decisions. I rejected Raja Hindustani and Judaai also. All these films went on to become blockbusters. I am responsible for Karisma Kapoor’s stardom." Karisma had replaced Juhi in Dil To Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani.