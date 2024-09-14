Squid Game 'copied' Sanjay Dutt-starrer Luck, alleges director Soham Shah; Netflix shoots back: 'We intend to...'

Netflix has responded to the allegations claims of filmmaker Soham Shah about Squid Game being 'lifted' from his movie Luck.

Filmmaker Soham P Shah, known for directing Kaal filed a federal lawsuit against Netflix in New York, alleging that the popular Korean show is a ''blatant rip-off'' of his Hindi language film, Luck (2009). Netflix has responded to the allegations and denied plagiarism claims by Soham.

As Hindustan Times reported, the OTT giant, reacting to the claims, said, "This claim has no merit. Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong Hyuk and we intend to defend this matter vigorously."

As TMZ reported, in the lawsuit, Shah, claimed that the plot of Squid Game was 'lifted' from the storyline of his 2009 film, which starred Imran Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Sanjay Dutt. As India Today reported, Shah said in his lawsuit, "The main plot, characters, themes, mood, setting and sequence of events of Squid Game are strikingly similar to that of Luck, defying any likelihood that such similarities could be coincidence.''

Reportedly, Shah also filed a lawsuit against Squid Game writer Hwang Dong-hyuk, claiming that the latter claimed to have written his version of the story in 2009, which was the year Luck was released globally. Shah further stated that he wrote the story around 2006, and the film was released in cinemas worldwide in 2009.

Soham Shah's Luck starred an ensemble cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Dengzongpa, Imran Khan, Shruti Haasan, Ravi Kishen and Chitrashi Rawat. The plot of Luck revolves around a group of debt-ridden individuals, and they get selected to participate in a life-threatening tournament where they have to survive performing dangerous tasks or die trying.

Korean survival drama Squid Game centres around a group of 456 participants, all facing financial hardships, invited to take part in a mysterious competition. Losing a game in this competition results in death. Shah filed the lawsuit around the time of the show's second season release on Netflix, which is scheduled for December 26.

