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Spotted: Pregnant Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh at their residence, fans drool over her baby bump | Viral video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were captured at their new residence in Bandra, and fans couldn't handle the baby bump of the actress.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 11:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Spotted: Pregnant Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh at their residence, fans drool over her baby bump | Viral video
Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh (Image source: Screengrab)
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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently enjoying their best phase, professionally and personally. Recently, the couple was papped at their new residence in Bandra. The photos and videos from the visit are going viral across social media. Fan pages rushed to upload the video in which the couple is seen checking on the progress of construction at the property and having a chit-chat on the balcony, while the interior work continued.

Not Ranveer, but Deepika stole the limelight 

The best part about the video was that despite Ranveer Singh's towering presence, it was prego Deepika who stole the attention. The actress was seen flaunting her baby bump, and her fans couldn't handle their happiness. The actor, in her pregnancy glow, was seen wearing a loose white co-ord set, while Ranveer went for a casual red T-shirt paired with black track pants. There are photos that capture the couple smiling and looking around different sections of the property, discussing details of the ongoing work. A few other photos captured them standing together on the balcony.

Fans drool over Deepika-Ranveer's viral moments 

The videos and photos went viral in no time, and fans drool over them. A netizen wrote, "They are so cute." Another netizen wrote, "Her little baby bump. I love you, Mama Pika." One of the netizens wrote, "Their dream home. Knowing how hard they've worked, how much they've built together, and everything it took to get here, this feels so special to witness. Also, that cutu bump..my cutos. I wish Dua were in this frame too!" A fan wrote, "Aaaaaa my parents, my parents. Only I know how badly I miss them these days & the bump god bless God bless."

When Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy

On April 19, a month after Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Deepika made her pregnancy announcement with an adorable social media post. She took to her official Instagram handle, made a joint post with Ranveer, and shared a cute pic of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The Fighter actress simply captioned the post with two evil eye emojis. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in SRK's King, which will be released in December 2026.

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