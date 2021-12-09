Did you spot newlywed Katrina Kaif's engagement ring, mangalsutra in her first photos with husband Vicky Kaushal?

Bollywood newlyweds star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday began a 'new journey together' as they tied the knot at the Six Senses ort Barwara in Rajasthan in the presence of family and close friends. An intimate affair held under heavy security, Vicky and Katrina's wedding quickly became the talk of the town as soon as rumours that the two were all set to tie the not started doing early in November this year.

Now, hours after the wedding, and keeping their fans waiting for a glimpse of their royal affair, the couple posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram, where they are seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo captioned the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Check out the photos below:

While the photos are breathtaking, did you happen to spot Katrina Kaif's exquisite engagement ring -- a diamond and blue sapphire ring, and her beautiful mangalsutra -- a double teardrop diamond mangalsutra.

Look closely at this photo below:

The wedding was largely a lavish and private affair with a heavily guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans. The only clue from the high-end Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel from which the media and curious lookers-on were kept at a safe distance, were three grainy pictures of the couple and a short video.

As journalists tasked with covering the celeb wedding and fans alike scoured social media platforms, the pictures leaked online showed the bride in a red lehnga and a groom in an ivory sherwani wearing garlands. The other pictures that leaked from the wedding showed guests hanging out in the balcony of the heritage property, about 120kms from Jaipur.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been dating for more than a year.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of 'Dhoom 3' and 'Thugs of Hindostan' fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.