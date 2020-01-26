Spot the difference! Ranveer Singh and team '83' nail Kapil Dev's Team India group photo recreation

A day after the team of 83 unveiled the first look poster from their film, the team has now recreated a photo featuring Kapil Dev and his Team India from the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh, along with his team of movie '83' recreated the iconic photo featuring Kapil Dev and Team India.

Ranveer Singh and his team, featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harry Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, are a copy-paste of Team India. They nailed the looks of Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Srikanth, PR Man Singh and others from Team India.

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of the Manager of Indian cricket team, shared the image on Twitter.

Take a look:

Pankaj Tripathi's look was the latest one to be unveiled among all others. While Ranveer Singh will play the lead directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth as Men in Blue and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, and Harrdy Sandhu joined the team later. Tahir plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib is Mohinder Amarnath and Harry Sandhu plays Madan Lal.

The first look of '83' was revealed at a grand launch in Chennai with Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Kapil Dev, director Kabir Khan and the team of '83'. The first look featured Ranveer at the forefront with other players aiming for more runs while holding their cricket bats.