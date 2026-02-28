Spirit: Who's the mystery girl with Vivek Oberoi? Netizens say 'she ain't Triptii Dimri, but Nikita Dutta'

Soon after Vivek Oberoi's character poster was released, netizens started dropping speculations about the mysterous woman with the actor. Majority of comments hinted at Nikita Dutta.

Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer Spirit, directed by the blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is easily among the most anticipated films of 2027. Every new announcement or unveiling is just taking the hype to another level. After dropping the big bang poster of Prabhas and Triptii, the makers recently launched another poster, featuring the big baddie, Vivek Oberoi. In the poster, Vivek oomph aura and swag, but the mysterious girl below him also attracted fans. Soon after the asset was dropped, curious netizens started speculating about the new mysterious character, the new actress of the film.

Who's the new girl in Spirit?

Below Sandeep Reddy Vanga's X post, fans dropped their guesses, but the majority guessed she's none other than Nikita Dutta. Within minutes, reactions started pouring in. One viral thread pointed out how the female actor in the poster looked familiar to fans of Vanga’s earlier hit Kabir Singh. Fans claimed the actress in question is actress Nikita Dutta, igniting a wave of speculation about a possible reunion with the director. Others jumped onto the buzz, debating the resemblance and comparing screenshots.

Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT.

Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi. pic.twitter.com/e0imSbSDmm — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) February 27, 2026

Netizens say Spirit will mark the entry of Nikita 2.0

Commenters mixed excitement with memes about “Nikita 2.0,” while others were adamant that it couldn’t be her. Another thread even asked the big question, “Is this an official comeback for Nikita with Vanga?” sparking guesses about casting announcements and future collaborations. Amid speculation, there has been no official confirmation on Nikita's inclusion from the makers.

Nikita Dutta ?? From Kabir Singh https://t.co/0CWqeLdAsW — Priyanshu Sharma (@iampriyanshus) February 27, 2026

Nikita dutta is her name! — Pkisherebaby19 (@_Parikshit19) February 27, 2026

Nikita dutta — Sammy (@continentxz) February 28, 2026

About Spirit

Spirit, the upcoming action thriller, marks Sandeep's first collaboration with Prabhas. In 2025, the motion poster of Spirit gave an insight into the premise, with Prabhas playing a brutal but honest cop, who goes on a mission to catch criminals, while battling his 'one bad habit'. The movie also stars Prakash Raj and Kanchana in the key roles. Spirit will be Sandeep's fourth directorial after Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal.