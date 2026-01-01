Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga presents raw, rugged, ripped, but injured Prabhas, Triptii Dimri lights his cigarette in first poster, fans call it 'best gift'

Team Spirit dropped the first poster of the movie at midnight 12, giving out the best Happy New Year gift for Prabhas' fans.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas dropped the first poster of their upcoming movie, Spirit, giving the perfect New Year gift to their fans. As the clock struck midnight, marking the transition to 2026, Team Spirit released the first movie poster, offering a sneak peek into Vanga's new world. Spirit marks Sandeep's fourth film after Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal. It's also his first collaboration with Prabhas.

Raw, rugged Prabhas with Triptii Dimri

The first poster displayed the unbroken, unshaken Spirit of Prabhas' cop character, who is raw, rugged, ripped, hurt, but not defeated. A shirtless Prabhas is seen facing his injured back with patches of bandage to the camera. However, he looks unaffected by these wounds, and he's having the support of Triptii Dimri, who is seen lighting his cigarette. Team Spirit shared the look with the caption, "Let’s welcome the New Year with the first poster high on #Spirit."

Netizens reaction to Spirit poster

The first glimpse of Prabhas from Vanga's vision left the fans thrilled. They're expecting the same mania that Ranbir Kapoor created with Animal. "Best gift for fans," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "1st Kabir Singh, 2nd Animal & now Spirit." One of the netizens wrote, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga cooked a fire."

Prabhas to go n*de for Spirit?

In October, the team Spirit released an audio teaser of the film. The audio teaser dropped on Prabhas' birthday is more than just an announcement of the movie. Prabhas and Prakash Raj's dramatic voice-overs in the teaser indicate a confrontation between their characters.

Prakash, who plays the jail superintendent, in his heavy voice orders that the inmate, played by Prabhas, should be stripped within the prison. "Saare kapde utaro and bhejo isko medical tests ke liye," This dialogue from Prakash is more than just a hint, and it seems like Prabhas will bare it all for Sandeep's Spirit.