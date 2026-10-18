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Spirit new release date: Prabhas film sets box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 on Diwali 2027

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced the new release date of Prabhas-starrer Spirit. The cop action drama will now release on Diwali 2027 and clash at the box office with Ramayana Part 2, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, on Ocober 29 next year.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

Spirit new release date: Prabhas film sets box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 on Diwali 2027
Spirit vs Ramayana Part 2 on Diwali 2027
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Prabhas-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is one of the most awaited Indian films. Also starring Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj, the cop action drama was slated to release on March 5, 2027, ahead of Eid festivities on March 10. However, on Sunday, it was annouced that Spirit has been postponed and will now release on October 29, 2027 on the occasion of Diwali next year. This would set the biggest box office clash of 2027 as Spirit will now release alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 2.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveils new poster of Spirit

On Sunday morning, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his X account and wrote, "Dear Prabhas Anna fans...I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it. Just few minutes...#Spirit #OneBadHabit #IndiasBiggestSuperStar." Exactly 15 minutes later, Vanga shared the new poster of Spirit along with the new release date and captioned it, "Check this out....#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027 Worldwide RELEASE DATE."

Spirit vs Ramayana Part 2

Prabhas-starrer Spirit will arrive in cinemas alongside Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2, the second instalment of the epic mythological saga. The first part of the Namit Malhotra-backed magnum opus is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. The much-awaited film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Prabhas avoids box office clash with Salman Khan

Had Spirit retained its earlier release date of March 5, 2027, it would have clashed with Salman Khan and Nayanthara's upcoming action drama, tentatively titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film is expected to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2027, continuing Salman Khan's tradition of releasing films during the Eid-al-Fitr festive window.

Spirit to release in 8 languages

The much-awaited film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, and is a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The makers are planning to release the Prabhas-starrer in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean.

Also Read - Jailer 2 box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth film beats Suriya's Karuppu, crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

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