'Spineless' Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey brutally trolled for starring in PM Modi's promotional song, netizens say 'won't be watching your film'

T-Series uploaded a music video titled Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, and Vikrant Massey, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work over the years. However, netizens aren't impressed. In fact, they have brutally trolled the celebs.

It is believed that ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, he's been using Bollywood and celebs as his propaganda tool, in promoting himself and justifying his tenure. Recently, a music video from Meet Bros has come under the netizens' scanner. The song-titled 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' features Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Arshad Warsi, and Vikrant Massey, singing praises for PM Modi, and acknowledging his work over the years.

Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai features vocals by Meet Bros, Adarsh Shukla, and Divya Bhatt. The two-minute-55-second-long track is composed by Meet Bros, with lyrics by Nadaan. The song was uploaded on T-Series with the intention of highlighting PM Modi's vision, which can seemingly help the political party in the upcoming Bihar elections. However, the reverse has happened. This video has backfired huge time, and now the celebs featured in it are facing the burn of it. Several netizens have called Vikrant, Varun, Arshad and Rajkummar 'spineless' and expressed anger in the comment section. Another section of the netizens has called PM Modi a 'self-obsessed' man.

Watch the song

A netizen wrote, "I was here to see the comment section and I'm so happy seeing its state, people are finally waking up to the reality that has been brought upon us." Another netizen wrote, "ACTOR paiso k lie apni maaa ko bech sakta hai." One of the netizens wrote, "India is healing, these comments are proof." A cybercitizen wrote, "So happy to see the criticism outweigh the andhbhakti in this comment section." An internet user wrote, "Thanks to Modi ji for showing us the truth — now we know exactly which movies to skip and which ones to support for our nation’s pride." Another netizen wrote, "We won't be watching your next film."

On the work front, Varun will be seen in Border 2, whereas Arshad Warsi was last seen in Jolly LLB 3. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Maalik, and Vikrant Massey will be seen in Ravi Shankar's biopic.