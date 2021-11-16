‘Spider-Man No Way Home’: Tom Holland drops video of Zendaya, Jacob Batalon reacting to the trailer- WATCH

Ahead of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer release, Hollywood actor Tom Holland on Monday dropped a video featuring him, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon on Instagram. While teasing their fans, the trio can be seen watching and reacting to the trailer in the video.

In the video, Tom can be heard saying, “Hi guys, we are about to watch the new trailer." Meanwhile, Jacob says, “I am quite nervous actually.” After this, the trio starts watching the trailer, they freak out in excitement. In the end, Jacob says, “People are gonna go crazy when they see that bit.”

A number of fans have commented on the video, they expressed their excitement and how they felt after watching the trio reacting to the trailer. One of the fans wrote, “turn the laptop around I wanna watch too.” Another fan mentioned, “Wait tomorrow??? Its 2am in Germany and you’re telling me now TOMORROW?” One user wrote, “U CANT JUST DO THAT DOE.”

For the unversed, ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ is going to be Tom Holland’s third solo Spider-Man film. This will be his sixth appearance in the MCU. In an interview, he talked about ‘ how he's grown up throughout his time playing Peter Parker’.

While speaking to Total Films, Tom said, “I've grown and changed in the best ways possible. I really learned how to stand up for myself. When you first start making these films, you've got to do as you're told, and you don't think anything of it. But as time goes on you realize that you're an actor in your film, and you need to protect yourself. Sometimes I'll say 'No' as a full sentence. I've learned how to stand up for myself, how to behave in a professional capacity when you're the leader. I've learned how to enjoy my fame, rather than run away from it.”

The film ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei. They will be reprising their characters from the previous films of the franchise. Directed by Jon Watts, produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film will hit the theatres on December 17.