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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection: Tom Holland beats Shah Rukh's Pathaan, Ranveer's Dhurandhar, score Hollywood's biggest weekend ever

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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection: Tom Holland beats Shah Rukh's Pathaan, Ranveer's Dhurandhar, score Hollywood's biggest weekend ever

In just four days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned over Rs 250 crore net and will cross Rs 300 crore gross by the end of Sunday.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 09:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection: Tom Holland beats Shah Rukh's Pathaan, Ranveer's Dhurandhar, score Hollywood's biggest weekend ever
A poster of Spider-Man Brand New Day (Image source: Official handout)
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has again proved that 'records are meant to be broken'. No one could have imagined that a 30-year-old Tom Holland has beaten every other superstar of Hollywood and Indian cinema. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, or Matt Damon, Tom's latest Spidey adventure is an overdrive, breaking every record for a Hollywood release in India. 

Spider-Man 4 crosses Rs 300 crore in India only in four days

Released on Thursday, July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already scored the biggest weekend collection for a Hollywood release ever. As Sacnilk reported, on Thursday it earned Rs 60.60 crore, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, and Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday. As of Sunday, 9.30 pm, the film has earned Rs 65.88 crore. The fourth day is expected to end with Rs 70 crore net. Till now, Spider-Man has grossed 293.21 crore and total India net to Rs 246.08 crore. India final collections yet to be reported. However, with the superstrong trend, the film is expected to cross Rs 300 crore gross by Sunday night. As expected, the biggest chunk of the collection has come from the English version, followed by Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Spider-Man 4 worldwide collection

As far as the worldwide earnings are concerned, Spider-Man 4 scored $355 million from 4,487 North American screens, becoming the second-biggest domestic launch ever. There is a tight-rope competition between Spidey and Avengers: Endgame, as the latter’s $357.1 million opening from April 2019 is battling to retain the title as the No. 1 all-time domestic opening frame. 

How did Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Pathaan, Tiger 3, and Dhurandhar? 

With an extended weekend, Spider-Man will gross over Rs 300 crore; when it comes to comparison with Bollywood's global blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earned Rs 161 crore net after three days. Salman Khan's strongest three-day run with Tiger 3 was around Rs 144 crore. Ranveer's Dhurandhar was around Rs 102 crore.

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