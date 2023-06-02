Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse box office collection day 1 : Animated Spidey scores higher than expectation

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse box office collection day 1: Spider-Man has a market in India, and the Spidey adventures have always been anticipated by filmgoers across the country. The web-slinger's latest animated film, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse released on a grand scale, and the film exceeded expectations on its opening day.

Taran Adarsh shared the opening-day figures of the latest Spider-Man film and shared that the film has earned Rs 4.20 crores. Despite the film was released on Thursday, the film scored more than the expectations. Trade analyst wrote, "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse springs a pleasant surprise… Animation film + Thu release, yet #SpiderMan posts a healthy total… Thu ₹ 4.20 cr Nett BOC. 1800+ screens. Note: Has released in 10 languages in #India. #SpiderVerse."

Here's the post

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse features Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man. The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film will feature cricketer Shubman Gill's as Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian version of Spider-Man, who is making its big screen debut. Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the most successful animated films of all time.

The first appearance of Pavitr in Marvel Comics was in 2005. The character, created by Jeevan J Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devarajan, is an alternative version of Spider-Man, set in India. Cricketer Shubhman Gill is voicing Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the dubbed versions.

The character will make its big screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, voiced by Deadpool-fame Karan Soni in the original English version. Across the Spider-Verse features a number of Spider-Men from Peter Parker to Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024