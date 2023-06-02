Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse box office collection day 1 : Animated Spidey scores higher than expectation

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse box office collection: The latest animated Spidey adventure opens on a good note, and the positive word-of-mouth will help the film further for a decent week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse box office collection day 1 : Animated Spidey scores higher than expectation
Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse box office collection day 1: Spider-Man has a market in India, and the Spidey adventures have always been anticipated by filmgoers across the country. The web-slinger's latest animated film, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse released on a grand scale, and the film exceeded expectations on its opening day. 

Taran Adarsh shared the opening-day figures of the latest Spider-Man film and shared that the film has earned Rs 4.20 crores. Despite the film was released on Thursday, the film scored more than the expectations. Trade analyst wrote, "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse springs a pleasant surprise… Animation film + Thu release, yet #SpiderMan posts a healthy total… Thu ₹ 4.20 cr Nett BOC. 1800+ screens. Note: Has released in 10 languages in #India. #SpiderVerse." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse features Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man. The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film will feature cricketer Shubman Gill's as Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian version of Spider-Man, who is making its big screen debut. Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the most successful animated films of all time.

The first appearance of Pavitr in Marvel Comics was in 2005. The character, created by Jeevan J Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devarajan, is an alternative version of Spider-Man, set in India. Cricketer Shubhman Gill is voicing Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the dubbed versions. 

The character will make its big screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, voiced by Deadpool-fame Karan Soni in the original English version. Across the Spider-Verse features a number of Spider-Men from Peter Parker to Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan RBSE 10th boards results 2023 declared, know how to check results through SMS, Digilocker, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.