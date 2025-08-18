Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals learning martial arts from rickshaw driver, mechanic: 'People used to make fun of me' | Exclusive

Muzammil Ibrahim revealed that he ditched professional trainers and would perfect his martial arts watching YouTube videos, under training of a mechanic and an autorickshaw driver.

Actor Muzammil Ibrahim, who was recently seen in Kay Kay Menon-starrer Special Ops 2, opened up about the real inspiration and effort behind his performance. The authenticity in his action comes from years of dedication and not crash-course training for the role. In the series, Ibrahim was seen as Agent Avinash and received attention and praise from fans and critics.

In an interview, Muzammil revealed that he didn’t specifically train for Special Ops. His whole life was dedicated to training. Giving an example of Keanu Reeves for John Wick, he said, "I didn’t learn action for Special Ops. I brought 14 years of training as a martial artist into the role.”

Muzammil Ibrahim's trainers were a mechanic and a rickshaw driver

The actor recalled how he used to learn parkour backflips and wall flips on Juhu beach back in the day, watching YouTube, and not from professional instructors, but from everyday men. “I used to learn parkour from a rickshaw driver and a mechanic. I’m still in touch with both. Taiyab, the rickshaw driver, later became a prolific stunt man and was actually the guy doing all the stunts in Bhavesh Joshi," he informs.

'People used to mock me': Muzammil Ibrahim

Muammil said that when he used to train at Juhu beach, he admitted that it was weird for people to see him there, and they often mocked him for training on the beach with these men, but he didn’t care and remained focused on learning. “People and even peers used to make fun of me, seeing me there on the beach with those guys. It was shallow of them to look down upon someone just because of where they came from. Now they watch my action and call to congratulate me. You can’t fake the discipline of a martial artist,” he added. Muzammil concluded, saying, “The real grind is working through those 1000 days of darkness and uncertainty in the hope of making use of what you are learning someday”.