Sparsh Shrivastava admits he exists due to OTT, reacts to VIBE failure, hopes for turnaround like Hanuman Ansh: 'Abhi bhi picture...' | Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava admitted that OTT is the reason why his acting journey started, else he would have returned home. He also reflected on the disappointing fate of VIBE.

Actor Sparsh Srivastava has become a household name, thanks to his performance as Deepak Kumar in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. However, his breakthrough role was mastermind Sunny Mondal in Jamtara. Sparsh will soon reprise his role as Bhugol Jha in Dupahiya Season 2. In a way, OTT is the reason for Sparsh's existence, and the actor also admits it.

Sparsh Srivastava on Duphaiya 2

Recently, Sparsh, along with the Duphaiya team, attended a session at FICCI Frames, held after the special screening of the first episode of Season 2. Post-session, DNA reached out to Sparsh for a brief interaction, discussing his career choices. Asked Sparsh about his expectations from Dupahiya 2, he replied, "Hum sab ke life mein stress bahut hai, aur hume kuch aisa chaiye jo hum poore parivar ke saath baith ke ghar mein aaram se dekh sake, toh yehi umeed hai ki Dupahiya ek baar phir se audience ko hasayegi."

Sparsh admits he would have quit acting if...

Sparsh didn't shy away from admitting that he doesn't have the conventional hero looks. He further affirmed that he has a flourishing career due to OTT, or else he would have returned home. Sparsh said, "I think that's a fair reason why we're talking today—Aur shayad main apne gaon ja chuka hota. Because Jamtara happened, it gave me the break, hope, and confidence that I can continue on the path of acting. Bahut bada boost mila mujhe Jamtara ke baad. Special thanks to OTT. Because of the platform, there's Jamtara, and then there's Dhupiya."

Sparsh on VIBE failure

Sparsh's last big screen adventure, VIBE, met with a disappointing fate at the box office, despite positive reviews. However, Sparsh refused to accept the ill fate of the film and hopes that the movie will revive. He added, "Abhi bhi picture theater mein hai. So I think jab tak woh theatre se bahar nahi aati, tab tak us pe koi bhi commentary karna is not fair."

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Sparsh gave the example of Hanuman Ansh and revealed that he believes VIBE will get its due in cinemas. "Hanuman Ansh ko 4 weeks lage the woh momentum pakadne ke liye, and then aap dekh rahe hain ki kaise numbers hain. I hope VIBE ke saath waisa kuch ho, aur VIBE bhi apni unchaiyan pe jaye kyunki bahut mehnat lagti hai," Sparsh said. The actor concluded that VIBE is meant for theatres, and writer-director-actor Kunal Kemmu envisioned the project as a big-screen viewing experience.