'Spare me your crap': Malaika Arora shuts down haters in the best way ever!

Malaika Arora is too busy being happy and she has no time for negativity, neither is she interested in the opinions of the haters online. Well, this is exactly the message that the actress seems to be giving in her latest Instagram post, which appears to be from her recent Maldives vacation.

Malaika Arora is often trolled for her relationship with a much younger Arjun Kapoor, especially after rumour mills began churning that the duo is all set to tie the knot this April 19th in a Church wedding. Known not to mince her words, Malaika had the perfect response for haters and those who spew negativity.

Malaika took to her Instagram page and shared a bikini clad picture of herself. She can be seen winking in the picture and a beautiful smile adorns her happy face. She captioned the picture writing, "Being happy is a choice and I choose to be happy... also I think happiness looks good on me... so, keep your opinions and your negativity to yourself and spare me your c**p." She also added these hashtags to her caption: "#notinterested", "#toobusybeinghappy", "#notimefornegativity", "#tuesdaythoughts" and "#43nhappy."

Check out the picture right here:

Well, her caption and the hashtags she used for the post, bare it all.

Malaika is recently back from her Maldives vacay with her gal-pals. Speculations have been rife that the actress was on her bachelorette before she finally ties the knot with Arjun Kapoor.

Soon after her return, Arjun Kapoor too shared a picture of himself from the beach island which gave rise to speculations that Arjun gatecrashed Malaika's bachelorette in Maldives.