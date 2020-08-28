SP Balasubrahmanyam health update: Veteran singer 'stable', participating in passive physiotherapy

SP Balasubrahmanyam's current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive, and participating in passive physiotherapy. The singer was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment for the same.

He is in the ICU at MGM Healthcare and the hospital in Chennai shared an official statement on Friday (August 28, 2020) in which they have stated SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team. The bulletin from the hospital was shared by MGM Healthcare Assistant Director Dr. Anuradha Bhaskaran.

Here's the note.

A few days back, Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan had confirmed the news of the renowned singer being on a ventilator on. He had also stated that a team of experts is examining him.

SPB was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020. Renowned celebrities from the South Indian film industry, like Rajinikanth, Sivakumar and others wished him a speedy recovery. More so, they all gathered for prayer for his recovery today.

Like earlier reported, the hospital has also collaborated with international experts for the treatment of SPB. Dr Baskaran told a media agency, "He continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team."

Talking about collaborating with experts from medical centres in the US and the UK, the doctor shared, "They witnessed large volumes of COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO support. The international experts concur with the clinical care that is being provided by our expert team to Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam."