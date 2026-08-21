FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Abhijeet Dipke gives Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar 48 hours over alleged Jaipur attack

Abhijeet Dipke gives Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar 48 hours

Delhi: Several people injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh

Delhi: Several injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh

Aditya Gupta: The Indian Director of Photography Framing Global Music, Fashion and Branded Entertainment

Aditya Gupta: The Indian Director of Photography Framing Global Music, Fashion a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sowcar Janaki passes away at 94: South industry in pain, Kamal Haasan bids farewell to amma with tears, Jr NTR, Prabhu Deva mourn her demise

Veteran South star Sowcar Janaki passed away at 94, leaving the film industry and fans shocked. Even the biggest stars, including Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR, are in grief. They paid their respects to the departed soul with the utmost regard.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 05:47 PM IST | Edited by : IANS

Sowcar Janaki passes away at 94: South industry in pain, Kamal Haasan bids farewell to amma with tears, Jr NTR, Prabhu Deva mourn her demise
Sowcar Janaki, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who offered his condolences to the late actress Sowcar Janaki, has called her a mother figure.  On Friday, the acting legend took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the late actress, calling her an "irreplaceable acting artist of South Indian cinema".

He wrote, "From the film Looking at it would quench hunger to spanning four decades, we have worked together in many films. She was the mother, I the child. The irreplaceable acting artist of South Indian cinema, Sowcar Janaki. She acted with all the heroes of that time". He further mentioned, "She was the preferred choice of my guru K. Balachander. She has passed away. A maternal image has departed. I bid her farewell with tears".

Earlier in the day, actors Jr NTR, Vishnu Manchu and director and choreographer Prabhu Deva also mourned the loss of the late actress, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94. Jr NTR took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the actress. He wrote in Telugu, "The news of the passing of Shaukaru Janaki Garu, who left her unique mark in Telugu and Indian cinema, has caused immense sorrow. Janaki Garu's cinematic journey and the characters she portrayed will forever remain in our memories. Praying for peace to her soul... My deepest condolences to the family members".

The actress had been hospitalised in Chennai after falling ill due to age-related health issues. Vishnu Manchu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Sowcar Janaki garu. Her grace, dignity and remarkable body of work will live on for generations. For the youngsters today, you must look up what a legendary person she was. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanti".

Also read: Shweta Tiwari slams Raj Thackeray for his 'proud Marathi manus' supporters calling her 'r*ndi': 'Sometimes they talk about my daughter in very...'

The actress is survived by her husband, their 3 children, and 4 grandchildren. Sowcar Janaki is known for her remarkable contribution to Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. She was born in 1931; she began her acting career in the 1940s and rose to prominence with her performances in films across South India. She appeared in more than 300 films, working with some of the biggest stars and filmmakers of Indian cinema.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhijeet Dipke gives Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar 48 hours over alleged Jaipur attack
Abhijeet Dipke gives Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar 48 hours
Delhi: Several people injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh
Delhi: Several injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh
Who is Medhavi Bidhuri? Delhi cricketer goes viral after ‘6-7’ celebration in DPL 2026
Who is Medhavi Bidhuri? Delhi cricketer goes viral after ‘6-7’ celebration
Will India import sugar from Pakistan? Real reason for increased sugar prices, ethanol angle explained
Will India import sugar from Pakistan? Real reason for increased sugar prices
Aditya Gupta: The Indian Director of Photography Framing Global Music, Fashion and Branded Entertainment
Aditya Gupta: The Indian Director of Photography Framing Global Music, Fashion a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement