South India's biggest flop actor has cost producers Rs 500 crore, still a superstar; not Ravi Teja, Vijay, Ajith, Chiru

The South Indian actor with the biggest flops has cost producers losses of over Rs 500 crore.

Delivering a hit or flop is not on just one person in a film. A crew of hundreds works on every project and all of them contribute to its fate. But as the actors (and to an extent the director) are the face of every film, the onus of ts success and failure falls on them. Hence, actors with many hits become superstars but those who deliver huge flops can have their careers vanish before their eyes. Amid these is one actor, who has been part of some of the biggest flop films in Indian cinema history.

The actors with the biggest flops in south

Telugu superstar Prabhas has the dubious distinction of having the biggest flops in his career. The actor’s last two releases – Adipurush and Radhe Shyam – are the two biggest flops in the history of Indian cinema, losing around Rs 400 crore combined. Prior to that, Prabhas had around a dozen other flops in his career, starting with Raghavendra, right up to Saaho. Collectively, those films lost around Rs 100 crore, which means that Prabhas’ films have lost producers over Rs 500 crore at the box office.

Prabhas hits and flops

Over a 20-year career, Prabhas has worked in only few films, spacing out his releases. He started his film career with Eeshwar, an average grosser released in 2002. Over the next decade or so, he gave hits like Varsham, Chatrapathi, and Bujjigaadu, but also starred in unsuccessful films like Adavi Ramudu, Chakram, Pournami, , Yogi, Munna, and Ek Niranjan. After he attained stardom with films like Billa, Daring and Mr Perfect, Prabhas yet again gave a flop in Mirchi, only to bounce back with Mirchi. Then, in 2015, Prabhas starred in his biggest project – the two Baahubali films, which were all-time grossers. This has been followed by his weakest phase at the box office, which includes an average grosser in Saaho and two huge flops in Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

How Prabhas can still turn it around

Prabhas has been reeling under a string of box office disasters but has the ammunition to turn it around for himself. His next release – Salaar – is directed by KGF-fame Prasanth Neel and is heavily anticipated. The film’s success can revive his dwindling career. The actor also has Kalki 2898 AD, the most expensive Indian film till date, another hugely-anticipated film.