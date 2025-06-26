Kangana Ranaut's attack on Zohran Mamdani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair and political theorist Mahmood Mamdani, was a reaction to his old video in which he seen protesting alongside Sikh agitators in New York against the BJP government and the Babri Masjid demolition.

BJP MP from Mandi and multiple National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday criticised Zohran Mamdani, the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and a contender for the New York Mayor’s post, for his anti-BJP views. In her post on X (formerly Twitter), the Panga actress expressed shock over Zohran's "hateful" views about India. "He sounds more Pakistani than Indian," wrote Kangana.

She also pointed to "Bharat raised" Mira Nair's marriage to celebrated author Mehmood Mamdani (of Gujarati origin), and wondered why their 32-year-old Muslim son appeared "ready to wipe out Hinduism." On a sarcastic note, the BJP MP wrote, "On a different note met Mira ji on couple of occasions congratulations to the parents."



Kangana Ranaut vs Zohran Mamdani

Kangana's post began with the introduction of Ugandan-born Indian American's mother. "His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York, she married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian. Whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It’s the same story every where," she said.

Kangana's attack on Zohran was a reaction to his old video in which he seen protesting alongside Sikh agitators in New York. The Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City is heard introducing himself and criticising the BJP government and the Babri Masjid demolition in the short clip. The video was shared by a BJP supporter with the caption, "NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani once led a mob of protestors in Times Square calling Hindus as ba****ds and heaping abuses upon Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Hindus. A true scumbag."

Zohran Mamdani is Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City



Zohran Mamdani clinched a historic victory in the NYC mayoral election primary on Tuesday, setting up a showdown on November 4 against Republican Frank T. Donovan for the top post in City Hall.

