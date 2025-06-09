As Housefull 5 continues marching towards its success, debutant actress Soundarya Sharma joins DNA India, discussing the response she's receiving, and the most important advice of Akshay Kumar that she will follow for life.

Dentist-turned-actress Soundarya Sharma is on cloud 9. After making an identity for herself in Bigg Boss 16, she made her debut with the ensemble comedy entertainer Housefull 5. In this film, Soundarya plays a lawyer, Lucy, who is hot and desirable. Soudarya's journey from Delhi to Mumbai, from small screen to big screen, is nothing less than a movie script itself.

As Housefull 5 continues marching towards success, Soundarya joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation. Ask the response she's getting for her role, and the film, an ecstatic Soundarya thanks the audience, and adds, "I'm feeling overwhelmed. My journey from Bigg Boss to her... and then I got a phenomenal response not only for my performance, but for the film as well. Jaise aapne meri journey dekhi hai, waise aur kai log hai who have seen me taking baby steps, and this love makes me emotional."

Soundarya Sharma in Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is Soundarya's second collaboration with Akshay. Earlier, she shared screen with Kumar in a mouth freshener ad video, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Soundarya is all praise for Kumar, and she went on to reveal the crucial advice he gave to her, which she intends to follow for life. "Kaam karte raho. Kaam se kaam aayega, and be a good listener, rather than a person who talks." She further adds, "Woh mujhe humesha yehi bolte hai, because he has seen me growing. He knows that I'm a dentist and come from a different family background. He knows that my challenges are very different from other people."

Summarising her experience from Housefull 5, she adds, "I've learnt my lessons in a good way. Though Housefull 5 is an out-and-out comedy, I've learnt so many things about life. My takeaways are only good, positive. Everybody was very kind and nice to me. What more can I ask? I got to work with one of the biggest production houses of Bollywood. I started my career with such bang. So isse bada highlight kya hoga? I just hope I keep going and keep working with such good people." For the unversed, Housefull 5 has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

