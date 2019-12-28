Sorry Salman Khan, Delhi showers love on 'Good Newwz' over 'Dabangg 3'

Good Newwz has been a surprise on its first day at the Box Office. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, opened to good 25% in the morning and worked in all metropolitan cities and their multiplexes, except Jalandhar and Amritsar, which was the main target of the film.

However, by evening, Good Newwz showed some massive turn since the movie witnessed great footfalls even in regions like Delhi-NCR. Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which released just a week back, failed to work in Delhi at that time due to CAA protests. Even though the protests are still on in various regions of Delhi, multiplexes are going houseful.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh shared proof that his movie Good Newwz is working well in the renowned multiplex of Delhi, since all timings, whether 4 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm or 8.30 pm, all were booked. This, thus proves that Good Newwz will now receive a major boost over the weekend, even from Delhi.

Bhains ki aankh yeh chal kya raha hai DELHI Mai pic.twitter.com/zwdQbUZu9k — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 27, 2019

Also starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan as a couple and Kiara Advani as Diljit's on-screen wife, Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta. The movie, which is about a goof-up in IVF due to two couples with the same surname i.e. Batras, is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.