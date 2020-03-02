Headlines

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Makers drop Kamal Haasan's new look from Shankar's film on Independence Day, fans call it 'perfect'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury

Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak, who built community toilets in war against open defecation, passes away

'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch: Ranveer clicks candid selfie with Rohit, Katrina, Akshay, Ajay & Karan

Ahead of 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch, Ranveer clicked a candid selfie with not only Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn but also others

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 02:05 PM IST

'Sooryavanshi' trailer has been unveiled. While doing the same, Ranveer also revealed a selfie that might go on to become one of the most memorable selfies of 2020. It, at least so far, is the selfie of the year.

In the selfie, Ranveer is seen clicking a photo with Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar in the frame. He asked them to pose while all of them were busy with some or the other thing. Hence, the selfie is the most candid yet.

While Rohit is seen smiling and Katrina switched over when she realized that a camera is pointed towards her, Akshay was talking to someone. Ajay Devgn was busy with his coffee, while Karan seemed to have joined them right after meeting someone. Everybody except Katrina were seen in sunglasses.

Ranveer shared the selfie while revealing the trailer. "#SooryavanshiTrailer out now" he wrote along with the link of the trailer. Ranveer also tagged every person in the image, including the production houses of the movie.

Here's the selfie:

The trio of Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay are expected to be present in major portions in the second half of 'Sooryavanshi'. The movie is the third installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham and Simmba.

